City of Windsor looking for Snow Angels program volunteers

With winter on its way and more snow inevitable, the City of Windsor is looking to have more people sign up for the Snow Angels program.

The program is a voluntary snow removable service, intended to help people over the age of 65 or people with physical disabilities clean their driveways.

Executive Director of Human Resources for the City of Windsor, Vincenza Mihalo, says they hope to see lots of volunteers for this program.

"We have needs throughout the city and our residents continue to call for assistance," she says. "We always have more need than we have volunteers, we've been very fortunate, some of our volunteers in the past have agreed to assist two, three or four households."

Mihalo says this is a great way to help someone in the community, and can be also a great way for young people to get their volunteer hours.

"You're helping out your neighbour, you're helping out other people and you're keeping them safe," she says. "We never want to see our neighbour hurt themselves because they can't get out of their porch or we can't have fire or the ambulance get to somebody's home because there is too much snow."

Mihalo says as snowy weather arrives demand becomes high for the program.

"Sometimes what we find is we get people who call at the last minute or once they see snow. What we'd rather do is get the volunteers, get them all ready and give them the addresses to help out in, before the snow actually comes," she adds.

A police clearance is mandatory to volunteer but will be reimbursed by the city.

To volunteer for the Snow Angels program or for more information residents are asked to call 311.