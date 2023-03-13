City of Windsor looking to hear traffic calming ideas as part of ongoing surveys

With discussions around safety taking place in many neighbourhoods in Windsor over the past few months, City officials are asking for members of the public to weigh in on potential traffic calming measures.

Residents and business owners on selected sections of certain streets can vote on traffic calming for their roads.

According to officials, traffic calming is intended to improve the enjoyment and pedestrian friendliness of the neighbourhood under review by reducing traffic speed and volume on a group of streets within a specific area and by implementing proven methods to reduce identified problems.

After traffic volumes and speeds have been reviewed, a one-block area around the location of concern is surveyed to confirm neighbourhood support for traffic calming.

For a request to move forward in the traffic calming review process, support from 25% of the dwelling units and commercial properties in the survey area is required.

Five surveys are set to close on March 26, including Orion Crescent between Labelle Street and Glenwood Avenue, Fairview Boulevard between Wyandotte Street East and Edgar Street, McKay Avenue between Martindale Street and Wyandotte Street West, Hall Avenue between Tecumseh Road East and Ypres Avenue, and Eastlawn Avenue between Edgar Street and Tranby Avenue.

Five more are currently underway and set to close on April 9, including:

- King Street (Prince Road to South Street)

- Gundy Park Crescent (Liberty Street to Whiteside Drive)

- Randolph Avenue (Samuel Street to Labelle Street)

- Marentette Avenue (Erie Street East to Giles Boulevard East)

- Langlois Avenue (Riverside Drive East to Wyandotte Street East)

Traffic calming requests are reviewed in order of priority based on score and not necessarily in the order they're received, and the score for all requests is based on a number of factors, including traffic volumes, traffic speeds, collisions and presence of pedestrian traffic generators.

More details can be found here.

