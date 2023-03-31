City of Windsor no longer one of the most prosperous cities in Canada

Windsor is no longer one of the most prosperous cities in Canada.

On Thursday, the Fraser Institute released a study showing that between 2005 and 2019, large cities in Southwestern Ontario, in particular Windsor and London, have gone from being amongst the most prosperous cities in Canada to being amongst the least prosperous.

The prosperity of each city is measured by median household income, which is the total of market income, largely employment earnings, before income taxes and other deductions, and government transfers for all members of a household.

Of the 36 metropolitan areas in Canada, Windsor experienced the largest drop in its ranking from the 11th highest median household income in Canada in 2005 to 33rd in 2019.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Steve Lafleur, a senior fellow with the Fraser Institute and study co-author, says the data stopped in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lafleur says he was surprised Windsor fell as low as they did.

"Most places in Canada have at least grown a little bit, even London grew a little bit during that period, whereas Windsor saw a 7.1 per cent decline in its real median before tax household income, the magnitude of it is actually kind of surprising."

He says seeing Windsor drop so low in the ranks needs to be acknowledged as the city has a fairly large population.

"It's important to the country that we understand that there are major problems in these places, and make sure that we get our heads around it because the reality is that Windsor didn't start declining in 2008 when some people might think, it wasn't just because of the global financial crisis, it started before that."

Lafleur adds that despite the fact that large factory plants are coming to Windsor, it's important to keep the jobs that already exist.

"We also have to remember that there's no guarantee, no factory is guaranteed to operate forever. And there are still a lot of manufacturing jobs in region. So it's really important to be sure that you've got an economic climate that is competitive with neighbouring jurisdictions to not only add jobs, but also to keep the ones that are there."

London also saw a drastic drop in its ranking from the 13th highest median household income in Canada in 2005 to 28th in 2019.

Between 2005 and 2019, Canada's overall inflation-adjusted median household income increased by 11.1 per cent.

By comparison, median household income increased by just 2.3 per cent in Guelph, and 0.5 per cent in London.

And median household income declined in Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo by 1.3 per cent, and by 7.1 per cent in Windsor.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides