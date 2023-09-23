City of Windsor opens applications for 2023-24 Firefighter Recruitment

The City of Windsor has opened online applications for the 2023-24 Firefighter Recruitment.

The Human Resources Department has opened the application process on the City's website.

The minimum requirements for applying include being 18-years of age or older, must be legally entitled to work in Canada, must possess an Ontario Secondary School Graduation Diploma or Ontario Ministry of Education equivalency, and must provide proof of a current, valid and lawful Class "D" driver's licence, with "Z" endorsement in accordance with the Highway Traffic Act, and provide a driver's abstract as a condition of employment.

Generally, City of Windsor Firefighter recruitment takes place on a two-year cycle.

The City will accept applications until no later than 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4. No late applications will be accepted.

Applications can only be submitted online.

A link to apply can be found by clicking here.