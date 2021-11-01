City of Windsor projecting a $13.1-million deficit

The City of Windsor is projecting a deficit of $13.1-million for the year.

That's according to the 2021 Third Quarter Operating Budget Variance Report going to City Council Monday afternoon.

The figure includes a $6.6-million deficit at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and a $3.5-million deficit at Windsor Airport as a result of revenue losses due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says we are a municipality with special circumstanes due to the ownership of Windsor Airport and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Dilkens says as we track through to Dec. 31, they want to make sure there's a path forward to apply to federal and provincial governments for funding to offset the costs, saying its an issue that requires federal and provincial intervention.

"We're going to keep pressing to make sure that those opportunities open up for us to be able to apply for these exceptional circumstances that we have related to our tunnel and transit operations," he says.

Dilkens says they really shouldn't have to manage this alone.

"The federal government recognizes that there has to be some assistance provided, it's just what does that look like and how long is it going to take to process the applications," he says. "My expectation is that we will be made whole for the losses at the tunnel and the airport.

Dilkens says they're pushing on all fronts to be "made whole" with the deficits at Windsor Airport and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

"We've certainly from our side controlled expenses and tried to increase the revenue as much as possible but with no opportunity with airlines shutdown and the tunnel being closed to regular traffic, there aren't many options to increase revenue," he adds.

Administration is projecting an estimated corporate year-end deficit of $3-million.

City Council did approve $2-million in the 2021 budget to increase the corporate contingency budget to $3.5-million, to assist in mitigating the financial uncertainty and potential impacts on the City’s operating budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report recommends $3-million from the contingency budget be used to offset the current projected year end corporate deficit, if no additional funding is announced by the senior levels of government.

Windsor City Council meets at 1 p.m. Monday.