City of Windsor receives over $2-million for hosting Caesars Windsor

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has announced an over $2-million payment to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

The third quarter payment of $2,085,083 means Windsor has received $7,324,682 so far during OLG's fiscal year, which runs April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $80,339,594.

The OLG says these payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.