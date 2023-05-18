City of Windsor recognized for use of technology to detect potholes

The City of Windsor is being recognized for the use of technology to detect potholes and improve Windsor's road maintenance program.

The Operations Department has been awarded a 2023 E.A. Danby Certificate of Merit for Excellence in Municipal Administration.

The department has been using the "Innovative Asset Management Practises using CityROVER Artificial Intelligence" program that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) software to automatically detect and report potholes and damaged manholes

The AI detection devices have been placed on several municipal vehicles across different departments, including public works and waste management.

The devices constantly scan and inspect the city's road infrastructure and automatically detect, identify and report any deficiencies while the vehicle is on the road.

Phong Nguy, Manager of Operations, says the technology has increased efficiency in detecting potholes and other road deficiencies.

"As they drive around, they automatically pickup the pothole," he says. "Then it will go on a map and this way we can strategically hit the pothole. Again this whole thing is to get to the pothole much faster with more efficiency and again, a lot more savings."

In the past, dedicated employees had to go out and identify potholes across 2,450 kilometres of roads and inspect over 18,500 manholes.

Nguy says the technology is similar to a dashcam.

He calls it a huge leap forward in terms of efficiency.

"It's not only saving in terms of time scouting it out but it will also save in terms of gas or fuel efficiency," he says. "Previously we had to use a big truck, now we can use virtually any vehicle and it's actually a secondary. You don't have to concentrate on looking for a pothole, it does it itself."

The E.A. Danby Award presented annually by the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario (AMCTO) to one or more municipalities that demonstrate an initiative or a willingness to explore innovative techniques that produce tangible results related to the efficiency and effectiveness of the municipal corporation.