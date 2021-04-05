City of Windsor Releases Easter Monday Hours 

Here's a look at what services will be available on Easter Monday in Windsor.

The city's 311 service is closed but the 211 will be fielding calls.

Garbage collection will resume Tuesday and will be delayed one day due to the holidays.

Public Drop-Off and Chemical Waste Depots are closed until Tuesday.

Community centres, arenas and pools will be closed with the exception of those providing outreach services to the homeless.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the WFCU Centre is closed Monday but will resume services Tuesday.

Parking Enforcement is off until Tuesday morning.

The Budimir, Central and Riverside Branches of the Windsor Public Library will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Transit Windsor will be operating on its current enhanced Saturday schedule.