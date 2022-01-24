City of Windsor salt and plow crews working to clean 21 routes

The City of Windsor is asking motorists to give themselves some extra time.

Acting Director of Operations Phong Nguy says roads are slippery but all city plows and salters are out working on 21 city routes.

"We are still actively on the road right now doing the snow clearing," says Nguy. "It is still an active snow event right now and get just started this morning so we're going to continue until it's done."

Nguy does remind all drivers not to follow too close behind the plows.

He says if the city receives 10 centimetres (4 inches) of snow, residential streets will be plowed.

He says crews will clear city owned sidewalks but is reminding residents to shovel sidewalks on residential streets.

Environment Canada has issued a 'weather advisory' for Windsor-Essex with up to 10 centimetres of snow expected for the region.