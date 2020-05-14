City of Windsor Set to Reopen Public Drop Off Depot

The City of Windsor will reopen the Public Drop Off Depot next week.

Closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre on North Service Road will reopen Tuesday.

Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's "The Morning Drive" that reopening the centre has been complicated as they needed to consider workplace safety issues.

"All those considerations are going on at every workplace and it is no different for us, we have to work through those issues. Making sure we keep our staff safe and making sure we keep our customers safe as well," he says.

Dilkens says all of the depot will reopen except for one area.

"Everything will be open except the reuse centre. So if you are thinking about dropping off a couch and drop it off there for someone else to take, that centre will be closed until further notice," he says.

Dilkens adds that people should give themselves some extra time if they are dropping items off.

"We are going to have quite a few folks who want to come who have built up some garbage in the garage and now they have a chance to get rid of it," he says. "So expect the wait times will be longer than normal and we appreciate everyone's patience and don't take it out on the workers, they are the essential service workers and they will be adhering to strict COVID protocols."