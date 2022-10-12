City of Windsor splash pads closed for the season

All City of Windsor splash pads are now closed.

With the chilly weather settling in soon, the City is closing all the splash pads as of today.

In all there is eleven splash pads across Windsor, with the Parks and Recreation department adding new sites this year at Forest Glade Park, Fountainebleau Park and Wilson Park.

The splash pads will undergo routine end of season maintenance during the next month and will re-open, weather permitting, in May 2023.