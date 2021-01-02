City of Windsor Staff Redeployed to Help with COVID-19 Response

The City of Windsor is redeploying staff to help the community through a second wave of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the city announced external redeployments have been set up for several partners in Windsor-Essex.

They include assisting the Salvation Army and Downtown Mission with logistical support, enhanced staff screening and non-medical administrative work at Huron Lodge and supporting the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit with its contact centre.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the move will relieve administrative burdens to allow trained staff to focus on core priorities, public health, client care, and service delivery.

According to the release, staff will also be redeployed internally to increase the frequency of cleaning and screening at city facilities and workplaces.