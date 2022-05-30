City of Windsor to begin work transforming key districts

The City of Windsor has released a plan that officials say will help to re-shape key destination points in the city by making those areas more inviting and authentic.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, alongside Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac, Olde Riverside BIA President Rick Martinello, and members of the Riverside business community met on Monday to unveil the plan to complete Theming and Districting Studies in five places across the city.

The city undertook the first Theming and Districting Study in 2021 for Historic Walkerville, and the lessons from this process are now being replicated and expanded across the additional community districts.

The city's planning department, working together with a number of Business Improvement Associations, will be taking a three-phased approach to develop a conceptual plan that will identify theming opportunities in these districts:

- Sandwich Town, $100,000 approved for a study

- Downtown Windsor, $250,000 approved for a study

- Ford City, $100,000 approved for a study

- Riverside, $100,000 approved for a study

- Wyandotte Town Centre, $100,000 approved for a study

Dilkens says in the coming months as part of the first phase a background study will begin in order to identify revitalization opportunities.

"The community, the residents, the businesses will be invited to participate in discussions to have their say on the design and the visions that are going to create these unique public spaces. And then of course the third and fourth phase of these projects will consist of developing the approved vision."

Dilkens says as part of the final phase residents will be invited to see the design through an open house, and then later the plans will receive final approval at city council before being implemented.

He says these are very exciting initiatives, and points to the money the city has spent on a theming and districting plan for Walkerville as an example of what these types of projects can unlock.

"Part of that plan has helped unlock the work that the Rosati's are doing in Walkerville along with Mike Brkovich. It is going to be in excess of $100 million project that you see happening there. Our Theming and Districting work will dovetail nicely with the work that is going to happen in Walkerville. And we want to help unlock that type of potential in all these different parts of our city because they're equally important."

Gignac says highlighting the rich history and diversity of the former towns that make up Windsor and their BIAs is exciting.

"We're so appreciative of the City of Windsor, Mayor Dilkens and the councillors for making sure that we highlight the diversity of these BIAs within Windsor which I think are going to be huge tourist attractions."

On May 9, City council approved funds to undertaker the five Theming and Districting reports.

Officials say more information will be shared in the coming weeks through the City of Windsor's Facebook page and website, but in the meantime any residents interested in learning more about Theme Districting can visit here.