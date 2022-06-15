City of Windsor to celebrate Hiram Walker's 206th birthday with two-day festival

The Canada Day long weekend will bring the Hiram Walker 206th Birthday Celebration to Windsor's historic Walkerville neighbourhood.

In 2016, in honour of Walker's 200th birthday, Mayor Drew Dilkens announced plans to commission a larger-than-life bronze sculpture commemorating Walker and his contributions to the community, which was approved by council.

Sculptors Mark and Laura Williams signed on and created the statue and the base of whisky barrels. The sculpture will be showcased at the southeast corner of Devonshire Road and Riverside Drive East.

Due to COVID-19, the unveiling was pushed back until this year when a two day celebration will take place.

The two-day celebration (July 1 and 2) will feature a wide array of activities, including the sculpture unveiling, the grand opening of a new historical exhibition, street closures, heritage walking tours, a children's village, family activities, vendors, artists and artisans, live music, antique automobiles, and a fundraiser dinner.

Walkerville Art Walk, Walkerville Brewery with a scotch ale to commemorate Hiram Walker, the Hiram Walker Commemorative Statue Unveiling, Hiram Walker 206th Birthday Celebration Street Festival, Friends of Willistead Memorial Gathering at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tours of Willistead Manor and The New Coach House Exhibition, as well as the Roaring 20s at the Manor Fundraiser Dinner are all the events that will be occurring over the weekend.

Windsor Mayor, Drew Dilkens, says he's excited about the event, and thrilled to see the statue be unveiled in commemoration.

"I have often said that Windsor would be a shadow of itself if it wasn't for the work that Hiram Walker did, and I stand by that each and every day, and we're going to recognize the man who contributed so much to our community."

Jake Rondot, Chair of Walkerville BIA, explains what events the BIA is holding for the weekend.

"We're happy to also host the Canada parade which will be coming through Friday morning, and that will kick off the street closure for the event. When the parade comes through, after that we'll have 80 plus local artisans and makers set up booths throughout the neighbourhood which we're really excited to host again."

Ian Gourlay, Walkerville Brewery Partner, has brewed and named a beer, 'Hiram's Heritage', to commemorate Hiram Walker himself.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens Twitter

"We also wanted it to be authentic, and that starts with basically what style of beer are we going to do. Well the beer we chose to do was a scotch ale, now that's nothing whatsoever to do with the accent I've got right now, it's a sheer coincidence, but it's beer that was actually first brewed by Walkerville Brewery in the 1920's."

The two day event will run on the Canada Day long weekend.

More information on the festival can be found on the City of Windsor website.