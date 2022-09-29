City of Windsor to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

September 30 has been designated National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action #80.

The Calls of Action offer important direction for Canadians nationwide to redress the legacy of residential schools, and to advance reconciliation.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day of awareness, remembrance for Indigenous peoples, and a day of education for Canadians.

The day coincides with Orange Shirt Day, which is the vision of Alkali Lake Chief Fred Robbins, a Survivor of residential schools. It honours the story of Phyllis (Jack) Webstad, a six-year-old residential school student who, on her first day of residential school, had her bright new orange shirt - a gift from her grandmother - taken away from her.

The orange shirt has become a symbol of remembrance of all Indigenous children who were removed from their families to attend residential schools where their language and culture were repressed.

Many children experienced abuse in residential schools, and the painful legacy has had long-lasting effects on residential school Survivors and their families.

The City of Windsor, in partnership with Theresa Sims, traditional Indigenous Knowledge Keeper and Elder, will hold a special community gathering on September 30, starting at 10 a.m., where songs, drumming, stories, banner displays and more will take place.

Museum Windsor will be open and offering free admission on September 30. The Chimczuk Museum, located at 401 Riverside Drive West, will include the Original Peoples Culture and Legacy Gallery.

The City has encouraged all municipal staff to use the week to focus on the importance of reconciliation and take steps to learn about and acknowledge the past through various opportunities for participation. Raising the "Every Child Matters" flag at Charles Clark Square took place on Tuesday. City Hall will be illuminated orange from September 29 to October 2. Flags at City facilities will be lowered to half-mast September 29 to October 2.

For more information on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, including additional resources and opportunities for engagement, visit the City of Windsor website.