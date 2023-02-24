City of Windsor to offer tree branch collection

The City of Windsor is organizing a special collection of tree branches that have fallen during the recent ice storm.

A release from the city says a schedule is being developed and that more information will be shared on Monday, February 27.

“The 311 Customer Contact Centre has received over 900 service requests, so we know the need for more support than usual is there,” said Manager of Environmental Services Anne Marie Albidone.

Once confirmed, residents are asked to place branches at the curb in an acceptable yard waste container, weighing no more than 45 pounds.

Branches must be 3 inches or smaller in diameter, no more than 4 feet in length and bundled without the use of wire.

Larger branches will be collected and the process of that collection will also be shared Monday.

“Our Forestry staff and contractors have been working nearly round the clock since the ice storm hit and have done an incredible job responding to 217 emergency calls,” said Executive Director of Parks and Facilities James Chacko. “We’ll soon be starting on the calls deemed urgent but not emergencies and then finally the relatively standard calls. This could take a couple of weeks, and we thank everyone for their patience.”

Yard waste can also be dropped off for at the Public Drop-Off Depot, at 3560 North Service Road East, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.