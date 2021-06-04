City of Windsor to Open Temporary Cooling Shelter

The City of Windsor will open a temporary cooling shelter after a heat warning was issued for Windsor-Essex.

Officials will open the atrium of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre at 401 Pitt St. W. with temperatures expected to hit 40C with humidity Saturday and Sunday.

According to the release, the centre will be open to residents looking to escape the heat from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and will remain open during those hours daily until the heat warning is lifted.

The city says staff will be on hand to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed.

Area splash pads will be open for regular hours with pandemic restrictions in place as well, according to the release.

The city goes on to say the Housing, Homelessness Help Hub day program at Windsor Water World remains open with capacity limits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those experiencing homelessness.