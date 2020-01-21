City of Windsor Urged to Fund Santa Claus Parade

The Executive Director of the Windsor Parade Corporation believes the city should fund the annual Santa Claus Parade.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association has announced it will no longer sponsor two parades --- the Canada Day and the Santa Claus Parades in 2020.

Windsor Parade Corporation Executive Director Dave Grimaldi told AM800's The Morning Drive it's time to decide if the Christmas parade is important to the City of Windsor and the community, or it's not.

He says he's not sure what's going to happen to the parades going forward.

I think it's time now that the City of Windsor, through city council, either they stand up and they be counted because as you well know we do other especially Santa Claus parades and in those other municipalities those parades are funded by the municipality," says Grimaldi.

He adds they do receive some private sponsorships to host the parades but it's very little.

"I don't think the parade should be out for tender and this year this BIA pays for it and another year somebody else pays for it," says Grimaldi.

The Windsor Parade Corporation organizes the annual parades.

In a statement, DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans says business owners will still welcome parades downtown, but $40,000 in sponsorships will not be offered moving forward.

He says the majority of members decided to "focus efforts elsewhere in 2020" and are "looking forward to the new ventures that will engage business owners, residents and visitors."