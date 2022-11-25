City of Windsor wants your opinion on the shared e-scooter program

The City of Windsor wants to know what you think of the shared electric scooter program.

The City, in collaboration with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, has launched a survey to gather feedback about the program.

Bird Canada launched the service in Windsor on May 1, 2021 as part of a pilot project with the City of Windsor. The service was renewed in early 2022.

The program allows people to pay to ride an e-scooter in a designated area of the city and leave the scooter once they reach their destination.

The feedback gathered in the survey on e-scooter usage, parking and more will help inform the e-scooter program for the future.

The survey will be available until December 19, 2022.

Earlier this month, Bird Canada released the usage stats for 2022 in Windsor which showed e-scooter rides in the city reached over 300,000 kilometers.