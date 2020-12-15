City Offering Free Meter Parking

The City of Windsor is offering free parking at meters during the latest COVID-19 lockdown.

Parking Services Coordinator Bill Kralovensky says users will get 15 free minutes.

He says the 15 free minutes will be offered through the Passport Canada app.

Kralovensky says once a user is signed in to the app, they will need to enter zone number 3800 to get the free minutes.

"What's that going to do is give you 15 minutes of free parking to go in, pick up your order that you've already set up and move along and give that space to the next person that can use it," says Kralovensky. "Let's give these businesses, get them business going through this grey lockdown that we're in again."

He says the offer is available at all city meters.

"We have roughly, just slightly over 1400 meters spaces throughout the City of Windsor," he says. "Walkerville BIA, Wyandotte, downtown, Ottawa, Erie Street, the west end, Sandwich Town, all these places."

The city did provide free parking at meters during the first lockdown.

Kralovensky says at that time, some users did abuse the free parking.

He says the initiative has been set up to assist local businesses.