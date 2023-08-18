City offering guided tours of Peche Island

The City of Windsor invites you to discover Peche Island.

On the tour guests will learn about the cultural history of the island, including Indigenous oral traditions and how it became a City of Windsor park, experience Peche Island's unique and protected natural heritage firsthand.

Nikki LeBlanc, Assistant Manager, Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre & Adventure Bay says accompanied by a knowledgeable tour boat captain and interpretive guide, you'll uncover the hidden treasures of Peche Island.

"So we've partnered with our cultural department and our friends at the Windsor Chimczuk museum to provide a cultural history of the island beginning with its Indigenous oral traditions, to how it became a City of Windsor park, and all of the events and owners in between. Our guests will also be able to learn about the island over the years and who it was purchased by, and what we believe it was purchased for."

The voyage will stop at the island, allowing visitors to explore the wilderness during a leisurely 2-kilometre stroll along the island's trail.

LeBlanc says guests should come prepared.

"So we encourage our guests to bring along sunscreen, because you're out on the water and exposed to the sun for two hours. Bug spray, photo ID, you can bring a backpack with a reusable water bottle and some snacks, and we also encourage our guests to bring along binoculars."

She says the first outing on August 12 was a success with all six seats sold out.

"They had a great time. I understand that they were able to see some eagles catching fish in the water, which is great. And sounds like we had some really great feedback from the tour."

The tours run every Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. until September 30, and depart from Lakeview Park Marina.

Tickets are $30 per person and pre-registration for the Discover Peche Island Tour is required and can be completed at www.ActiveWindsor.ca.