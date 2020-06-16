City Offers Help to Isolate COVID Positive Migrant Workers



WINDSOR — The City of Windsor is expanding its Isolation and Recovery Centre to house temporary foreign workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The centre was initially intended to isolate the homeless population who were positive, but it will now being extended to farm workers in Essex County to try and stop the spread of the virus.

It will help to isolate those workers who don't need hospitalization.

Windsor Commissioner of Community Development and Health Services Jelena Payne says although most migrant workers are in Essex County, this is a regional issue.

"This is being led by the social services department at the city of Windsor and we are a regional service manager," says Payne. "The majority of departments that fall in my area are actually regionally based."

The city has 25 rooms to help house the migrant worker population who are positive, therefore with double occupancy, up to 50 workers can be housed.

Payne says the location will be monitored at the site.

"We hae gone through great lengths to ensure that people comply with the isolation measures that are put in place, we have 24 hours, 7 days a week security on site."

The cost of the rooms will be forwarded to the farm owners, so there is no cost to the city.

Meals will also be delivered and there will be check-in services.

The location of the centre is not being disclosed.