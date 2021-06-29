City Opens Cooling Centre While Heat Warning in Effect

As Windsor-Essex continues to bake under the hot and humid weather, the city has opened a temporary cooling centre to help residents beat the heat.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning as temperatures will hit 32 C, but will feel more like 43 C or 109 F with the humidex factored in.

Starting Tuesday, the atrium of the downtown Windsor aquatic centre will be open for anyone needing relief from the heat.

Masks are mandatory and staff will be on site to enforce COVID-19 restrictions.

The centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will remain open daily until the heat warning is lifted.

A day program at Windsor Water World for anyone experiencing homelessness is also operational seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city is reminding the public that eight splash pads and Sandpoint Beach are also open as a way to cool off.