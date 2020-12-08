City Outside Workers Ratify New One Year Contract

The City of Windsor has ratified a new contract with its roughly 450 outside workers.

The employees, represented by CUPE Local 82, voted 98 per cent in favour of the one year deal which includes a 1.25 per cent wage increase.

According to a release from the city, union leadership agreed to a one-year term recognizing the difficulties of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CUPE Local 82 members typically carry out duties in departments such as parks and recreation, public works and pollution control, but at the onset of the pandemic were redeployed to facilities in need of frontline support including the Huron Lodge long-term care home and the Unemployed Help Centre.

The new one-year contract expires December 31, 2021.