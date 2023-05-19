City parking fines going up next week

The City of Windsor is increasing parking fines.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, parking services coordinator Bill Kralovensky says the city increased the fines during recent budget deliberations.

He says the fines are going up due to an increase in public safety issues in areas that should be among the safest and clearest such as school zones.

"The average of the four fines that went up is about 65 per cent, some at 78 to 80 per cent," he says.

Kralovensky believes the punishment needs to fit the crime.

"We have some people that know our officers by name and they just, "hey Johnny, give me the ticket, I'll pay it again, whatever" that type of thing," says Kralovensky. "If it's not hurting them, it's not going to get fixed and we have to fix this for the safety of the kids, for the residents that live around the area, emergency services that have to try and get through some of these streets."

He says the fine has increased in parking in a school bus zone and is hoping raising the fine amount will promote better compliance.

"We have 57 schools we have to try and get to as much as we possibly can," he says. "Some obviously take more precedence than others because of the location and how many violations are there, that we have to try and clean up."

The increases go into effect on Tuesday, May 23.

Fine increases include park, stop or stand in a school bus zone, park or stop in a no stopping zone, park or stop in a fire route, and park within three meters of a fire hydrant.

· Park, stop or stand in a school bus zone rises from $45.00 to $ 80.00

· Park or stop in a no stopping zone rises from $50.00 to $80.00

· Park or stop in a fire route rises from $108.00 to $150.00

· Park within three meters of a fire hydrant rises from $45.00 to $80.00