City pilot program providing free menstrual hygiene products has plenty of leftover supply

A pilot program to provide free menstrual hygiene products in washrooms at seven City of Windsor facilities was not used quite as expected.

A report going to Wednesday's meeting of the Community Services Standing Committee indicates that usage rates were lower than expected as a result of the city facilities not being heavily used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Chako, Executive Director of Parks and Facilities for the City of Windsor, says the usage rates were a little lower than first thought.

"We have enough product leftover now at the end of the pilot project, which was in a little in excess of one year, to continue on for a period of time for what we believe would be a least one more year. The report is information for the committee and ultimately council to direct administration on how to move forward," he says.

Statistics from a City of Windsor pilot program providing free menstrual hygiene products in washrooms at seven City of Windsor facilities. Dec. 4, 2023 (Photo: City of Windsor)

Administration would like to continue to utilize existing stock until it's depleted.

Chako says that would allow administration to to continue to monitor usage in post-pandemic conditions.

"At that point in time, report back to council as part of a future budget for direction on how to move forward with the program, expand the program or decrease the program,' he says.

Free menstrual hygiene products are currently provided at the WFCU Centre, Windsor Water World, Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Gino and Liz Marcus Community Centre, 350 City Hall Square W. and 400 City Hall Square E.

The Community Services Standing Committee meets at 9 a.m. on Dec. 6 at Windsor City Hall.