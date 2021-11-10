City planning for staff shortages ahead of vaccination deadline

The City of Windsor is making plans ahead of the Monday, Nov. 15 deadline for all city employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

City employees were issued another reminder on Tuesday of the pending deadline as decisions will need to be made by Friday regarding operational needs for next week.

With over 3,000 employees at the City of Windsor, over 78 per cent of staff have confirmed their vaccination status, while 22 per cent have yet to share their proof of vaccination.

Anyone without an accommodation who is not in compliance with the vaccination policy will be suspended without pay as of Nov. 15.

A release from the city states "Contingency plans for a decrease in staff are in place, and all City services will continue. Any need for temporary service modifications will be communicated without delay."

City Council approved a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy on Sept. 16.