City planning to hold Bright Lights Festival this year

The City of Windsor is planning to host Bright Lights at Jackson Park this year.

Commissioner of Community Services, Ray Mensour told Monday's City Council meeting that planning has already begun.

"At this time we are planning to operate Bright Lights, the planning has begun and given the COVID restrictions allow us to host this type of event which at this point we believe we can, we will certainly in host this year’s version of Bright Lights," said Mensour.

The city cancelled last year's Bright Lights festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.