City Plans to Licence and Regulate Donation Bins

The City of Windsor is one step closer to licensing and regulating donation bins.

Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin made the motion on Monday which was seconded by ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie.

McKenzie says the COVID-19 pandemic has shown donation bins need to be licenced and regulated, adding, the city's donation bin licence will be similar to London's licence.

Photo courtesy: City of Windsor

London's licence calls for an annual fee of $70 and must include contact information for the owner of the bin along with written permission from the property owner, proof of charitable status and proper signage must be displayed.

McKenzie says property standards need to be enforced.

"We just noted that there's some challenges sometimes in terms of being able to be in contact with the property owner or owners who are hosting these sites and even the contact information for the bins themselves sometimes and again the pandemic highlighted that there's some very significant challenges," says McKenzie.

He believes the London model will assist the city along with the charitable organizations.

"One of the things that was important to me, was for us to be able to be able to strengthen our ability to regulate especially from the property standards prospective and have the tools that we need to have in place in order to be able to do that while at the same time," he says. "Still allowing the charity to be able to operate and to make those revenue streams from the donation bins them self."

McKenzie feels the selected model allows the city to gather the appropriate information needed for proper enforcement.

"It also covers off some of the costs that the municipality would have to absorb in order to put some form of licencing regime in place while at the same time establishing a cost structure that we believe is fair and affordable for the charities."

As heard on AM800 news on Monday, the issue was first discussed by council in August after charities announced at the beginning of the pandemic they would not be emptying the bins which caused illegal dumping and unkempt bins.

A report will be brought back to council in the new year before a final bylaw is approved.