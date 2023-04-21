City plans to plant more trees this year to improve tree canopy coverage

The city's tree coverage is increasing.

Executive Director of Parks and Facilities James Chacko says the city's tree canopy coverage has jumped to 19 per cent.

It previously stood at 16 per cent.

Chacko says the increase was found after the city conducted its first comprehensive canopy cover study in 2021.

"Basically we saw a gross of three per cent increase from the last time there was a lidar imaging done about 20 years ago," says Chacko. "So we went from 16 to about 19 per cent overall but this was the first time like a full boots on the ground, actually go out and fully inspect and inventory every tree."

He says the increase is for the entire city.

"Whether that is city parks, city right-of-way, private properties, that's the overall tree canopy that is found within the City of Windsor proper," he says.

Chacko adds more trees will be planted this year.

"This year the city will again plant over 2,500 large caliper trees with an additional 3,500 smaller trees, seedlings and saplings to be planted through community partnerships with groups such as ERCA and Scout Tree Group.

Chacko says Windsor manages roughly 100,000 trees in parks and along city streets and the most common trees include honey locust, Norway maple and silver maple.

Over the past year, the city has set aside more than $4-million to expand, protect and manage its urban tree canopy.

This year, the city will provide an additional $3-million for horticultural efforts across the city.

The city is currently undertaking its first Urban Forest Management Plan.

A survey was launched in January for the public.