City plows main roads following Monday snow

Main roads in the City of Windsor have been plowed.

That's according to the city's acting director of operations.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Phong Nguy says the main roads are done.

"We are still tidying up," he continued. "We are still opening up various corners right now and I think the process will continue probably until tomorrow."

Nguy reminded drivers to take their time.

"Just give us some room to clear out the roads and make sure you don't follow us because we do sprinkle salt and we certainly don't want to get on your car."

He says residential streets will not be plowed.

"The side roads are in good condition right now. I did my morning drive around and they are snow packed but they're very passable."

The city plows residential streets when there is four inches, or 10 centimetres, of snow fall.

Nguy says the city received between two and a half and three inches of snow.