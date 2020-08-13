City Police Arrest Three Suspects Connected to June Home Invasion

Windsor police have tracked down three suspects believed to be involved in a brazen daytime home invasion and robbery.

The incident happened back on June 16 in the 3900-block of Riberdy Road.

According to police, three men entered a home, assaulted a man and stole property.

The Major Crimes Branch continued to investigate and was able to identify three suspects.

Two men were arrested in Windsor while a search warrant was executed at the home of the third suspect in Belle River, where police found evidence believed to be linked to the robbery.

A 30-year-old and 31-year-old male from Windsor, as well as a 38-year-old male from Belle River, are facing a long list of charges including break and enter, robbery and assault.



Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.