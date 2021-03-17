City Police Charge Three Suspects Connected to String of Catalytic Converter Thefts

Windsor police have charged a number of suspects following a string of catalytic converter thefts.

The investigation began in January after several reports of the pricey parts being stolen from vehicles throughout the city.

The Property Crimes Unit was able to identify a suspect vehicle and multiple suspects.

On Thursday March 4, police spotted a rental truck associated with one of the suspects in the 4000-block of Sandwich St. — it was later confirmed a catalytic converter had been stolen in the area.

Officers tracked the truck to a parking lot in the 1800-block of Huron Church Rd. where a man was seen going underneath a parked vehicle — he was arrested without incident.

Two women were inside the suspect vehicle as well.

The trio, all from Windsor, are facing a long list of charges including nine counts of theft under $5,000 and 13 counts of mischief under $5,000.

Police believe there may be other victims who haven't reported a stolen catalytic converter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.