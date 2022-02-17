City police continue to work with businesses caught up in Huron Church traffic disruption

The Windsor Police Service continues to work on getting the word out to Huron Church Rd. businesses about the road closures in the area.

Most intersections north of the E.C. Row Expressway remain closed for east to west access while the northbound lanes of Huron Church continue to be for U.S. bound traffic only following the week long blockade of the Ambassador Bridge.

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire says the threat of protestors returning to the area is real as a convoy of several trucks heading for Windsor was intercepted on the 401 Tuesday.

He says officers are doing everything they can to ensure businesses stay informed.

"In terms of dealing with the issues we're having with some of the business owners and proprietors of different businesses on Huron Church Rd., we've made a lot of efforts by sending liaison officers out there, making phone calls, trying to determine what the impacts are on those people. We do feel for those folks."

He says the road will reopen when it's safe to do so.

"We have a priority of opening Huron Church Rd. to reduce the impact it's having on their businesses. That said, we're balancing that against the needs we have right now for a national security issue."

He says the situation remains fluid.

"The information we're getting regarding activity across Canada in terms of protests at public infrastructure, we still have local people here and from not far away that are involved in this type of activity. There are still people that we're concerned about. It's evaluated on a continual basis throughout the day and throughout the night."

Bellaire is reminding business owners and the general public to head to the Windsor police social media accounts for the latest information on road closures.

The City of Windsor is back in court this Friday aiming to extend a court injunction banning demonstrators from forming another blockade.