City police formally charge sexual assault suspect

An update to a story AM800 News told you about earlier this week.

Windsor police have now formally charged a suspect in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

On August 31 at 10:30am, a woman was in a bus shelter in the 1400-block of Ouellette Ave when a man allegedly made unwanted sexual advances before touching her in a sexual manner — he then fled the scene on foot.

A 55-year-old male from Windsor was arrested Wednesday, and following further investigation, has now been charged with sexual assault.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate and is urging anyone with information to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.