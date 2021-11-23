City police identify deceased man found in late October

The Windsor Police Service has closed a case of a deceased male found in late October.

Officers were called to the area of Dougall and Victoria Ave in the early morning hours of October 25.

The man had no identification when he was found and police put a call out to the public for help.

According to investigators, the deceased has been identified as a 66-year-old male from Windsor and the death is not considered suspicious.

Police are thanking the community and the media for assistance in identifying the man.