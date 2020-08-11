City Police Investigating Break In and Possible Assault in Amherstburg

The Windsor police Amherstburg detachment is investigating a break and enter and possible assault.

On Monday, August 3 at around 3:30am officers were called to the 200-block of Dalhousie St. and arrived to find a home had been broken into with several items stolen.

Further investigation revealed an altercation and possible assault may have taken place in the area at around the same time as the break-in.

Investigators say no victims have come forward, but are encouraging anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also asking any residents in the area with surveillance equipment to check their footage for any suspicious activity.