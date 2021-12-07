iHeartRadio
City police investigating early morning house fire on Louis Ave

The Windsor Police Service has taken over the investigation following a house fire in Walkerville.

Crews were called to the 200-block of Louis Ave just after midnight Tuesday morning.

It took firefighters about an hour to knock down the blaze.

No injuries are reported while damage is estimated at $125,000.

The cause remains unknown and, according to Windsor fire officials, city police are now investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.

