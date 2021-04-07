City Police Investigating Following Discovery of Second Swastika Sign

The Windsor police Morality Unit is now investigating more than one incident involving a swastika sign.

As heard on AM800 on Wednesday, a painted sign resembling the Canadian flag, but with the maple leaf replaced by a swastika, was found on the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare property on Prince Rd.

According to police, a similar sign was found on Tuesday afternoon in the 300-block of Tecumseh Rd. E.

The Morality Unit is seeking the public's assistance with the investigation.

Residents with surveillance cameras in the 300-block of Tecumseh Rd. E. and 1400-block of Prince Rd. are asked to check their footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about these hate motivated crimes is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.