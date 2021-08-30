City police investigating hit and run leaving cyclist with life threatening injuries

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a hit and run that left a cyclist with life threatening injuries.

At around 8:40pm Sunday night, an officer on routine patrol in the 900-block of Tecumseh Rd. W. spotted a bicycle laying on the road.

As the officer approached, they observed an injured male cyclist laying under the bike.

According to police, the victim was transported to hospital with serious and life threatening injuries.

Investigators are now trying to gather information about the incident and are asking residents and business owners with surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage between 8pm and 9pm on August 29.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.