City police investigating multiple commercial break-ins

A Windsor man has been arrested following break and enters at six businesses over a seven hour period.

According to city police, the incidents occurred between 11pm Sunday night and 6am Monday morning.

Following the last break-in in the 1400-block of Tecumseh Rd. E., a 34-year-old male suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of a number of stolen items.

Police continue to investigate as they believe there may be more suspects.

A dark coloured vehicle and possibly a female suspect with slim build were spotted at a number of the incidents.

Investigators are asking those with security cameras in the area to check their footage for evidence.

The full list of where the six break-ins occurred can be found below:

#21-90188

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, at approximately 11pm, patrol officers responded to a commercial alarm call at a business establishment located in the 3900-block of Tecumseh Rd. E. Upon arrival, officers observed a damaged glass window on the premise. Patrol and K9 officers searched the area, but did not locate any suspects. The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

#21-90203

On Monday, September 20, 2021, at approximately 12:30am, patrol officers responded to a commercial alarm call at a business establishment located in the 7600-block of Tecumseh Rd. E. Through investigation, police found two suspects stole several items and fled the scene in a dark coloured vehicle. The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Suspect 1 is described as possibly male with slim to athletic build while suspect 2 is described as possibly female with slim build.

#21-90212

On Monday, September 20, 2021, at approximately 1am, patrol officers responded to a break and enter call at a business establishment located in the 5000-block of Legacy Park Dr. Upon arrival, officers observed a damaged window on the premise. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

#21-90214

On Monday, September 20, 2021, at approximately 1am, patrol officers responded to a suspicious person call at a business establishment located in the 3600-block of Walker Rd. Upon arrival, officers observed a shattered window and the rear door ajar. Patrol and K9 Unit cleared the premise, but did not locate anyone. Through further investigation, officers learned that a dark coloured vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed prior to police arrival.

#21-90215

On Monday, September 20, 2021, at approximately 1:30am, patrol officers responded to a trouble unknown call in the 200-block of Lauzon Rd. As officers were arriving in the area, a dark coloured vehicle was observed leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Further investigation revealed that there were two commercial establishments that were broken into at this location. Patrol and the K9 Unit searched the area, but did not locate the suspects.

#21-90237

On Monday, September 20, 2021, at approximately 5:30am, patrol officers responded to a break and enter call at a business establishment located in the 1400-block of Tecumseh Rd. E. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police were able to obtain a suspect description and his direction of travel from a witness.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.