City police investigating possible Dougall Ave arson

City police are investigating a potential arson in downtown Windsor.

Just after 11am Friday morning, emergency crews were called to the 1000-block of Dougall Ave for a report of a house fire.

While the fire was put out and no one was injured, an investigation determined the blaze to be suspicious and the residence was held as a crime scene.

The Windsor police Arson Unit is asking residents in the area with video surveillance to check their cameras for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.