City Police Investigating Robbery at Huron Church Rd. Business

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a robbery in the early morning hours of Monday, August 2.

Officers were called to a business in the 2200-block of Huron Church Rd. just before 4am.

According to police, a man entered the store with a knife demanding money and then fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30's standing between 5'11" and 6'0" with a larger build.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black sweater, shorts, black shoes, blue bandana covering his face and black baseball cap.

Police say the suspect may have a small cut under his right eye and a tattoo on his left forearm.

No one was injured in the incident and police are asking nearby businesses to check surveillance footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.

