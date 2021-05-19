iHeartRadio
City Police Investigating Serious Assault near University

The Windsor Police Service's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a serious assault near the University of Windsor.

On Tuesday, May 18 at around 8pm, officers were called to the 500-block of McEwan Ave and arrived to find a male victim with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed two suspects had assaulted the man before fleeing the scene in a black Mitsubishi SUV.

The vehicle was found shortly after, but the suspects remain at large.

According to police, one of the suspects may have been in possession of a handgun and a knife and is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspects are described as Black males between 25 and 35-years-old both with short hair.

One suspects is described as standing 5'8" weighing 150-pounds.

Nearby residents with video surveillance are asked to check their footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is urged to call city police or Crime Stoppers.

