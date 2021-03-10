City Police Lay Charges Following Firearms Call

A Windsor man is facing a long list of charges following a firearms call in the Walkerville area.

City police were called to the 900-block of Marentette Ave Monday afternoon just after 3pm for a report of a person with a gun.

Officers contained the home and just after 5:30pm the suspect was arrested without incident.

A pair of brass knuckles and a BB gun were seized.

As a result, 35-year-old Luc Bouchard is charged with several offences including six counts of possessing a prohibited weapon contrary to a release order.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.