City Police Lay Charges Following Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions

A weekend protest in downtown Windsor against COVID-19 restrictions has resulted in a number of charges.

On Sunday, more than 50 people gathered at the foot of Ouellette Ave with many clustered together without masks.

Windsor police attended the gathering handing out two tickets and after further investigation four more individuals were identified and charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Those charged will be required to appear in court at a later date.

According to police, the investigation continues and additional charges could be laid if more individuals are identified.

Anyone with information about the event is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.