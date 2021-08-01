City Police Looking for Owners of Stolen Catalytic Converters

The Windsor Police Service is hoping to track down the owners of a number of stolen catalytic converters.

The Property Crimes Unit has recovered four of the units that are believed to be stolen from vehicles in the area.

In recent months, thieves have been taking the parts from vehicles and selling them or scraping them for a profit.

If you've had a catalytic converter stolen from your vehicle you can contact police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350.

Thefts can be reported online as well.