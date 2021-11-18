City police make another arrest connected to string of commercial break-ins

The Windsor Police Service has made another arrest following a string of commercial break and enters in September.

The six break-ins occurred between September 19 and 20 with a 34-year-old male suspect arrested at the scene of the last incident the 1400-block of Tecumseh Rd. E.

Police have continued to investigate and on Thursday a 31-year-old man from Windsor was arrested as well.

The name of the accused is not being released as the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators believe another suspect remains at large and is described as possibly being a female with a slim build.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.