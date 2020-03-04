City Police on the Hunt for Break and Enter Suspect

Windsor police are reaching out to the public for help in identifying a break and enter suspect.

Sometime during daytime hours on Thursday, February 13 a home in the 800-block of Campbell Ave was broken into.

The thief made off with a quantity of electronics.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build wearing a black jacket, pants and toque.

Police say one unique feature was the man had on orange Asics running shoes with white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.