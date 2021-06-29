City Police on the Look Out for Stolen Vehicle Suspects

The Windsor Police Service is calling on the public for help in tracking down a pair of suspects connected to a stolen vehicle.

At 4:30am on June 18, officers were called to the 1800-block of Drouillard Rd. where an incident resulted in a 2007 silver Nissan Murano being stolen.

The male suspect is described as white, approximately 30-years-old, standing 6'3", weighing 200 lbs.

The female suspect is white, between 20 and 30-years-old, approximately 5'5" and 120 lbs with long red hair.

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered in the 200-block of Watson Ave in the city's east end, but investigators believe it may have been in the area of Giles Blvd., Bruce Ave or Erie St. shortly after the incident.

Nearby residents with surveillance cameras are asked to check their footage for suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.